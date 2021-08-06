New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Congress on Friday appointed Ranglal Halder as the president of its Andaman and Nicobar unit.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed G Bhasker the chairman, campaign committee of Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (TCC) with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing TCC president Kuldeep Rai Sharma, it said.

In another appointment, the Congress named party MP K Muraleedharan as chairman, campaign committee, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

