New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday hit out at the Congress over tweets by its Kerala unit on the movie 'The Kashmir Files', saying the party lacks sensitivity and for minority appeasement it sympathises with only one community.

The Congress' Kerala unit in a series of tweets blamed the BJP-supported VP Singh government in the 1990s and also then governor Jagmohan for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking 'Full Control' of Major Ukrainian Cities.

In a tweet the state unit also compared the deaths of Muslims and Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, but it was later deleted.

Hitting out at the Congress and its leadership, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "It is in the DNA of the Congress that the party and its leaders understand the pain of only one community for the sake of their agenda of minority appeasement."

Also Read | Private Airlines Not Using Aerobridges for Boarding and Deboarding to Save Money, Aged People Bearing Brunt: Parl Panel.

"Sonia Gandhi can weep for the encounter in Batla House but doesn't shed a single tear for our Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

Underlining that the Congress "distorts history for its own convenience", BJP MP KJ Alphons said, "It was under the watch of Congress dispensations that over a lakh Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley. They were driven out of their homes on communal grounds."

The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits since the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, has been also declared tax-free in several states ruled by the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)