New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) In a rejig of its Assam unit, the Congress on Sunday set up its political affairs committee and appointed key office bearers as well as district unit chiefs.

The rejig comes weeks after Gaurav Gogoi was named the president of the state unit and ahead of the assembly polls next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, and the appointment of Office Bearers and District Congress Committee Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, an official statement said.

AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, has been named the chairman of the 19-member political action committee that includes the likes of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Bhupen Borah, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussein and Ripun Borah, among others.

All AICC Secretaries in charge of Assam will be permanent invitees, while Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Pradyut Bora and heads of frontal organisations would be special invitees in the panel.

Hem Hari Pegu has been named the treasurer of the Assam Congress.

The party also named 14 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 65 secretaries and 20 joint secretaries.

The Congress also named 35 district Congress committee presidents for Assam.

