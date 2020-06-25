New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP for questioning its record on national security, the Congress on Wednesday said it was under its rule that Bangladesh was created in 1971 and 800 Chinese were killed in 1967.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari came down hard on BJP president J P Nadda for his attack on the issue of national security.

In a series of tweets, Tewari cited several instances like saving of Jammu and Kashmir under Jawaharlal Nehru, and creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and killing of 800 Chinese in Nathu-La in 1967 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

"Nathu-La 1967, 800 Chinese were killed when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. (BJP MP) Tapir Gao says China has grabbed -50-60 KM land in Arunachal Pradesh on your watch?" he asked on Twitter.

Nadda had attacked the Congress, saying India lost thousands of square kilometres of land due to the "misadventures of one dynasty", in an obvious reference to the Gandhi family.

