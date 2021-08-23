Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Monday staged a brief walkout from the Haryana assembly after Speaker Gian Chand Gupta disallowed their demand for a discussion on farmers' issue, saying that the farm laws were sub-judice.

During the Zero Hour, Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House, raising pro-farmer slogans and insisting that the House takes up the farmer issue for discussion.

“We had submitted one adjournment motion and two calling attention notices. We wanted a discussion on farmers' issue,” senior Congress leader B B Batra said outside the assembly later at the end of the day's proceedings.

“Farmers have been agitating against farm laws for nine months now but instead of resolving the issue, the government has slapped cases including those of sedition against them. We wanted a detailed discussion but this was turned down,” he added.

Speaker Gupta had earlier told the opposition members that “farm laws issue is a sub-judice matter pending before the apex court”.

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary said inside the assembly that it has been nearly nine months for which the farmers protesting against the three central agricultural laws have been sitting on Delhi's borders.

“Cases including those of sedition are being slapped against them. I had given an adjournment motion on farmers' issue,” she said and asked the Chair to tell her the fate of her adjournment motion.

The speaker told her that “the case is sub-judice, that is why I have rejected it and it cannot be discussed in the House”.

