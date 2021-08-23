Faridabad, August 23: A minor girl was allegedly raped in a private hospital by a staffer in Haryana’s Faridabad district. The 15-year-old accompanied her father to the hospital for his dialysis treatment when she was sexually assaulted. The incident took place on Saturday at the hospital located at Faridabad’s Sector 16. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Raj Kishore. He is a housekeeping supervisor in the hospital. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped By Two Men In Moving Car In Shastri Park; Accused Arrested.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kishore took the girl to the basement on the pretext of some work. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members. The rape survivor’s father then registered a complaint against the accused, who was arrested within hours. Haryana: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Gurugram's Pataudi; Case Registered.

“We registered the case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, teams were formed within minutes, and medical examination of the victim was conducted,” reported the media house quoting OP Singh, commissioner of police as saying. The police identified the accused through the CCTV footage. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

The police have also recorded the statement of family members and other members of the hospital staff to know if the accused is involved any other criminal case. The minor girl will now be sent for a counselling session. Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).