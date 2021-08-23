Jaipur, August 23: In a shocking incident, an elderly government teacher was brutally thrashed and robbed at gunpoint in Jaipur by unidentified men. Reports inform that the 54-year-old teacher was beaten up inside a public toilet near the Sindhi Camp bus stand in the city on Saturday. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Mahendra Kumar Sharma, registered a complaint saying that the incident took place when he came to Jaipur from Manoharpur in a private bus. After the complaint, Police filed an FIR under Section 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

In his complaint at Sindhi Camp police station, the victim alleged that he had arrived at the bus stand around 5 am and went to a public toilet when a suspect armed with an iron road hit him. Before the victim could raise an alarm, two other suspects entered the public toilet and began thrashing him. The report states that while one robber thrashed him the other one threatened him with a knife and asked him to give all the money that he had. Rajasthan Shocker: Student Opens Fire at Teacher in Jaipur, Detained.

The report adds that cops have been examining the CCTV cameras of nearby areas to get clues to nab the suspects. As per the complainant, the suspects took out his wallet which had about Rs 1,800, and fled from the spot while the man was left bleeding profusely. The injured man was spotted by a cab driver, who took him to a hospital in Bani Park. After the initial treatment, the victim went to the police station and sought help to nab the culprits at the earliest.

