Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani of acting at the behest of the RSS and BJP for not yet disqualifying Anta MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was recently sentenced to a three-year jail term.

A Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra met Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking his intervention.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Drain Tragedy: Man Drowns After Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Drain in Mumbai's Pant Nagar.

Talking to reporters later, Jully said, "There cannot be two sets of laws in one country. Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled within 24 hours, yet 19 days have passed and the MLA's fate hangs in the balance despite a Supreme Court bench refusing him relief."

Jully alleged the Speaker was sitting on the file and that efforts are being made to secure a pardon for the BJP MLA through Raj Bhavan. He added that the apex court's directive requiring Meena to surrender within two weeks has also lapsed.

Also Read | Etawah: Woman Elopes With Husband's Uncle, Takes 2 Daughters Along; Family Offers INR 20,000 Reward for Children's Return.

Dotasra claimed the government is exploring his release.

"The Speaker is working at the behest of the Sangh and BJP. Kanwar Lal Meena still enjoys police protection although 27 cases, including assault on public servants, are pending against him," he said.

The Congress leaders warned they would announce the future course of action if no decision is taken soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)