Mumbai, May 19: In a heartbreaking incident, a 28-year-old man drowned after rescuing an eight-year-old girl who had fallen into a deep drain in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 18, near Joy Max School in Pant Nagar. A case has been registered in the matter, and a probe has been launched.

According to a report published by Lokmat, the girl was playing near her house when her ball rolled into an uncovered drain. While trying to retrieve it, she lost her balance and fell in. Hearing her screams, Shehzad Khan, a daily wage labourer passing by, jumped in without hesitation to save her. Mumbai Tragedy: Police Constable on His Way To Visit Family in Solapur Dragged to Death After Falling Between Train and Platform at CSMT.

Khan successfully rescued the child and handed her over to another bystander. However, he became stuck inside the drain and was unable to climb out. By the time emergency services arrived, Khan had drowned. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pant Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated a probe. Locals alleged that the tragedy could have been avoided if the fire brigade had reached the spot in time. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Planning Manager's Birthday Celebration Dies After Falling From 11th Floor of Her Office in Powai's Hiranandani Gardens.

