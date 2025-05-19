Kanpur, May 19: In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, a woman allegedly eloped with her husband’s uncle, taking along her two daughters while leaving her son behind. The family, devastated by the incident, has announced an INR 20,000 reward for anyone who helps bring the woman and children back.

The victim, Jitendra Kumar, who works as a taxi driver, discovered the situation on April 3 upon returning home from Kanpur, India Today reported. “My wife ran away with Nandram, who is like a paternal uncle to me. He visited us frequently and may have developed a relationship with her,” Kumar said, adding that he feels ignored in his attempts to seek help. Meerut Shocker: Woman Elopes With Brother-in-Law After Husband Refuses To Shave Beard in UP, Probe On.

Woman Elopes With Husband’s Uncle in Uttar Pradesh

A case of a missing person was initially filed, and police are now registering an FIR. “We have launched a search and will trace the woman soon,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

The woman’s father-in-law, Shyam Kishore, has also appealed for help. “Our village is mocking us. We just want our grandchildren back safely. If she wants to return, she may, but whoever brings back the children will get INR 20,000,” he said. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

In another incident, a middle-aged woman eloped with her daughter's fiancé just a week before the wedding. Just a week before the wedding, events turned upside down, and now the Police are looking for the runaway couple. The woman, Apna Devi, also took INR 3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over INR 5 lakh with her. This was saved for her daughter's wedding.

Unbeknownst to the family, the groom-to-be had fallen in love with his future mother-in-law, and the duo planned to elope. Notably, the wedding was scheduled for April 16. The cards were distributed, and pre-wedding festivities were about to begin. However, the recent events have left the families in shock.

