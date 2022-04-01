Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Congress on Friday attacked the opposition party in Assam for "betraying" them in Rajya Sabha polls by claiming that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs visited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence after the polls.

"Five AIUDF MLAs came to Chief Minister's residence at around 8 am today. They have tarnished the image of Assam. It is a betrayal in Rajya Sabha elections," reads the official letter of Congress.

Also Read | My Life is in Danger, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Congress tweeted the letter with the caption, "Truth shall prevail. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seats piggybacking on AIUDF's back. 5 MLAs of AIUDF seen meeting CM at his residence early in the morning."

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) bagged both the Rajya Sabha seat from Assam that went to polls on late Wednesday.

Also Read | Uber Hikes Fares by 15% for Travel in Mumbai Due to Rise in Fuel Prices.

According to calculations, Congress candidate Ripun Bora was set to win one of the seats with the unified collective support of all the opposition parties in Assam. Earlier, AIUDF had announced their support for Ripun Bora. However, he lost the polls after cross-voting took place between the MLAs of Congress and AIUDF.

BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita secured 46 votes while its ally party UPPL's candidate Rwngwra Narzary secured 44 votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. Congress candidate Ripun Bora secured 35 votes whereas 1 vote was cancelled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)