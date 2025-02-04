New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP candidate from Delhi's Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana, of making misogynistic and derogatory remarks against women and questioned the silence of the saffron party's leadership.

Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba played a video at a press conference here in which in which Khurana is purportedly heard using abusive language against women and making allegations about how tickets to fight polls are bagged in the BJP.

Khurana is also purportedly heard saying that he was promised Rs 2.5 crore by the party for distributing in the slum areas but received only Rs 70 lakh.

Lamba questioned the Election Commission as to whether it was taking note of these comments by the BJP candidate himself.

She said this was also indicative of how the BJP was using money and power for winning elections, and even treating women as a commodity.

The Congress leader questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj whether they would take note of the abusive and objectionable remarks made by their party candidate against women.

The Mahila Congress president also played a separate video purportedly showing a car from Punjab with a Punjab government sticker on it, carrying liquor, money and publicity material of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

She alleged even though AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had nominated Atishi as the chief minister, he was openly insulting her by describing her as a "temporary chief minister". PTIK

