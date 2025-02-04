Pune, Februry 4: A 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a revolver and rounds from the house of a retired police officer and fired shots in the air in a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Tuesday. The firing occurred in Ujalwadi village in Kolhapur's Karvir taluka on February 1. According to the police, the boy's mother was employed as a house help at the retired cop's residence.

"On Friday, the boy's mother took him to work and asked him to help with the cleaning. The teen found a revolver and some rounds in a drawer, and presuming it was a toy gun, he stole the weapon," an official from Gokul Shirgaon police station said. Naigaon Shooting: 1 Injured in Firing Incident in Maharashtra Due to Personal Dispute, Crime Branch and Local Police Dispatched for Investigation.

He said the next day, the boy went to a grazing ground with his friend near the village and fired shots in the air. The former cop realised that the weapon was missing and lodged a complaint, he said. An investigation revealed that the boy had stolen the gun and fired 20 rounds in the air, the official said. Pune: Man On Bike Threatens People With Pistol on Vadgaon Bridge, Creates Panic; ‘Shocking’, Says Supriya Sule (Watch Video).

"We found 20 empty cartridges and two rounds at the spot," he said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

