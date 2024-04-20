Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 20 ANI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigned for Malda North Lok Sabha candidate Prasun Banerjee on Saturday and asked what the BJP has done except causing harm to the people. She claimed that in Bengal, Congress and CPI(M) are helping the BJP.

At a public rally here, the West Bengal CM danced and played drums on the stage.

Mamata Banerjee said, "What has the BJP done for anyone? Has it done anything else except causing harm to people? During elections, we stay in rented hotels but on the other hand, PM Modi uses army benefits such as planes. Have you ever heard of anyone from the BJP or Congress going to Delhi and talking about Bengal?"

She hits out at incumbent BJP MP Khagen Murmu and asked where he was when funds were stopped for MGNREGA workers for 100 days of work.

"In Bengal, Congress and CPI(M) are helping the BJP. They suspended our MPs in Parliament but still, we went to Delhi and raised our demands. When the NRC was implemented in Assam, our leaders were stopped at Guwahati Airport; and seven cases were registered against me," she added.

She further stated that the BJP won't succeed in Bengal, South India, Punjab and Delhi, and the number of votes in MP and Rajasthan would be reduced to 50 per cent so the target of 400 seats is exaggerated.

"Last time during the election, they assured Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account. Has anyone received the money yet?" she asked.

The state's three parliamentary constituencies--Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri--all of which were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voted on Friday in the first phase of the general elections.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal is being held across all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

