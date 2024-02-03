Godda, February 3: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre spreads hatred and incites violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the grand old party and its allies will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shops of love) across the country. The Wayanad MP after resuming the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Sarkanda Chowk here, said that the Congress' fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people.

"BJP is spreading hate. We had undertaken a 4000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence. And the slogan--Nafrat Ke Bazaar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukkan-- was given. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread, no matter how much violence they spread, the Congress and its allies will open shops of love all over India. Because you know, our fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a massive gathering here. Rahul Gandhi To Visit Baidyanath Dham: Congress Leader Will Visit Baba Dham in Deoghar on Second Day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jharkhand

The Congress leader said that injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country. "This is also the aim of Nyay Yatra. We have come here against the hatred they are spreading, we have come here to unite everyone, we have come here to open a shop of love in Jharkhand. Because injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country," he said. The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP government had acted against tribals and adivasis.

"If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital... We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill... Injustice is being done against everyone... Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people" the Congress MP claimed. The Nyay Yatra, which entered Jharkhand on Friday, is scheduled to cover various places in the state on Saturday. 'Narendra Modi Is His Capital': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Attacks Prime Minister Over 'Adani' Issue During Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Godda (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi Addressing Rally

BJ Party spreads hatred and fear. Congress and INDIA alliance partners fight against it. Mohabat ka Dukaan in the Bazaar of hatred. Rahul Gandhi, the rename of.. Love. Simplicity. Honesty. Courage. Dedication. Caring. Cleanness. Won't allow the fascist forces to spread hatred… pic.twitter.com/I3afEgMW2r — John Samuel 🇮🇳 (@pitchaijohn1961) February 3, 2024

The Yatra will pause in Khirdhana. Rahul is also scheduled to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar later in the day. The Yatra, which flagged off from Imphal on January 14, will span a distance of 6,200 kilometres in the 66-day-long journey, passing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before finally concluding in Maharashtra.

