Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, February 3, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "Adani" issues. Speaking during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Godda, Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi said, "If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second. Narendra Modi is his capital." The Congress leader further said that PM Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill after they brought the bill. "Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people," he said. West Bengal: Rahul Gandhi Interacts With ‘Beedi’ Workers As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Reaches Murshidabad (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Godda: During the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital... We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal… pic.twitter.com/qZxB6DS7KG — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

