New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): As part of efforts to boost its campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Wednesday announced the 'Nari Nyay Guarantee' under which it made five announcements including Rs 1 lakh per annum to a woman member of every poor family and women having a right over half of the new recruitments at the Central Government level.

The five announcements are Mahalaxmi guarantee, Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq, Shakti Ka Sammaan, Adhikar Maitri and Savitribai Phule hostels. Kharge said these guarantees will be fulfilled if Congress comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

"Congress is announcing 'Nari Nyay Guarantee' today. Under this, the party is going to set a new agenda for women in the country. Under 'Nari Nyay Guarantee', Congress is making five announcements," Kharge said.

"First, Mahalaxmi guarantee - under this, one woman each from every poor family will be provided a help of Rs 1 Lakh per annum. Second, Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq - under this women will have rights over half of the new recruitments at the Central Government level," he said.

Referring to 'Shakti Ka Sammaan', he said under this the Central Government's contribution to the monthly income of Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal workers will be doubled if Congress comes to power at the Centre

"Fourth, Adhikar Maitri - under this a paralegal will be appointed at every panchayat to create awareness among women regarding their rights and help them," Kharge said.

Referring to the fifth promise of Savitribai Phule hostel, he said a Congress government will build at least one hostel for working women at district headquarters.

"The number of these hostels will be doubled across the country," he said.

Kharge's video message was played at the Mahila Melava Meeting in Dhule in Maharashtra. The event was held as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress had earlier announced guarantees for various sections including the youth and farmers. The party has promised to fill vacant posts in the central government. (ANI)

