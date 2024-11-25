New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the assembly elections to be held in Delhi early next year.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan will chair the committee, while Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal were appointed as the members of the panel.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Deepak Babaria as the General Secretary In-charge of Delhi. The Hon'ble Congress President has also constituted the Screening Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as follows, with immediate effect," a statement released by Congress read.

The Congress party will be eyeing a win in the Delhi assembly election in a three-way contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of using the same "freebie schemes" they once criticised the AAP for, to win votes across the country.

"The AAP government is completing 10 years in Delhi, and the kind of work that happened here is being discussed in every corner of the country. Those parties who used to abuse us for our schemes are using the same schemes to seek votes across the country," Kejriwal said while addressing a Dangal program organised in Karala village of the Mundka assembly constituency.

Lauding the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal highlighted the achievements of the state government, stating that Delhi receives free electricity and water as the government works for the poor. He further mentioned infrastructure development and improved education and healthcare in Delhi.

"We have worked for the poor, lower-middle, and middle-class people. Also, we worked on the infrastructural development. We made electricity and water free for the poor and middle class. We made such schools that you won't find anywhere. Over 4 lakh students from private schools got themselves enrolled in government schools. We opened mohalla clinics for the people. We made buses free for women. Delhi has electricity for 24 hours. There is no other place that has 24 hours of electricity," he added.

Notably, the Delhi Assembly's 'Winter Session' is to be convened from November 29 to December 3, according to a notification released by the legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday. (ANI)

