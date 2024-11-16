Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced on November 16 that a dedicated Election Manifesto Committee will be formed for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The committee will be responsible for drafting the party's vision and key promises for the people of Delhi. The committee will be headed by Shri Ramveer Singh Bidhuri as the convenor. Other prominent members include former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, senior BJP leaders Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ajay Mahawar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Dr Rajkumar Falwaria, and Neetu Dabass. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Takes a Dip in Polluted Yamuna River in Protest Against AAP Government, Demands Accountability for Cleaning River (Watch Videos).

Virendra Sachdeva Forms Election Manifesto Committee for 2025 Assembly Elections

