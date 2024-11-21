The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly election 2025 today, November 21. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's list included former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, as well as former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen, who joined AAP recently. The Delhi assembly elections for all 70 constituencies are likely to take place in February 2025. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP to Conduct PAC Meeting Today; Likely to Announce First List of Candidates.

AAP Releases First List for Delhi Assembly Polls

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases First List of 11 Candidates - Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency: Brahma Singh Tanwar - ⁠Kirari Assembly Constituency: Anil Jha - ⁠Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency: Deepak Singla - ⁠Rohtas Nagar Assembly Constituency:… — LatestLY (@latestly) November 21, 2024

