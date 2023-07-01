Dispur (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Congress party is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come and added that this should have been done when there was a volatile situation.

Hitting out at the Congress party, CM Sarma said that when the state is almost limping back to normalcy, now they (Congress) are talking about it.

Also Read | Jack Ma in Pakistan: Alibaba Founder Makes Surprise Visit to Islamabad.

CM Sarma said, "I think the situation in Manipur is improving day by day and I am of the view that in the next one week or 10 days, more improvement will take place. The Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when there was a volatile situation. At that time, they neither went to Manipur nor commented on it. Now, Manipur is almost limping back to normalcy and now they are talking about it. I can tell you with a guarantee that there is improvement in the Manipur situation compared to what was there one month back...The situation is fast becoming normal."

Earlier on Friday, scotching speculations relating to his resignation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture".

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Is Rishi Sunak's Favourite Cricket Player, UK PM Says 'Loved His Technique, Attitude, Personality'.

"At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the law and order situation in the state. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh's resignation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhava and said that he would do whatever he can to restore peace in the state.

He reiterated that his Party will extend fullest cooperation to bring peace and tranquility in the State so that the immemorial history of co-existence will maintain the status quo ante.

Ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3 after clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Thousands of people are in relief camps.

Internet services continue to be suspended in the state and a curfew is in force in some areas.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and announced several measures for the restoration of peace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)