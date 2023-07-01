Mumbai, July 1: Rahul Dravid has found a fan in everyone, be it someone from India or Abroad; true Cricket fans have always loved the veteran Indian cricketer for his calm demeanour, strength, ability to hold an inning, and Simplicity; both on the ground and off. Now, it has come to the fore that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also a Rahul Dravid Stan. Sunak recently confirmed the same during an interview with a British news channel.

During a recent appearance on BBC TMS's lunchtime show, Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, was asked for his thoughts on England and Australia's utilisation of the bouncer strategy at Lord's during the ongoing Ashes 2023. In response to the question, a reference to Rahul Dravid emerged in Sunak's remarks. When Sunak was asked if players should sway or duck as Dravid did in response to the bouncer strategy, he chuckled and replied, “Rahul Dravid is one of my favourite player really. I loved his technique. His attitude, personality.” England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Attends England vs Australia 2nd Test in Ashes 2023 at Lord’s Cricket Stadium (See Pic).

Continuing the conversation, Sunak proceeded to share his experience of witnessing Sachin Tendulkar's live batting performance during his visit to India. “I was in India in 2008 when the terrorist attack happened. England cricket team had gone away. I had gone for friend’s wedding. But England decided to come back and play a Test in Chennai. I was there. Tendulkar scored massive in that run chase, sadly we lost and India won. It was good to see him bat,” Sunak said. He continued, "I grew up watching Robin Smith, the Hampshire star, Malcolm Marshall … I have been lucky to watch all of them." CJI DY Chandrachud, a Bob Dylan Fan, Says ‘If I Were a Cricketer, I Would Be Like Rahul Dravid’.

Interestingly, Both Sunak and Dravid share a special connection with Karnataka's Bengaluru. While Dravid was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, his family later moved to Bangalore, Karnataka, where he was raised. On the other hand, Sunak married his wife Akshata Murthy at a glittering ceremony held at The Leela Palace hotel in Bengaluru on August 30, 2009.

