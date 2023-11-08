Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that after India's Independence, Congress did its first scam in the defence sector and they never wanted India to be self-reliant in the defence sector.

Accusing Congress of playing with national security, PM Modi said, "After independence, the first scam in the country with which Congress started its scams was associated with defence itself," while addressing a public rally in Morena ahead of the November 17 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi said that the Congress government had kept the Indian Army dependent on foreign weapons and deprived soldiers deployed on the border of better facilities.

"Terrorists used to decapitate our soldiers but Congress did not do anything. But today's India is the new India. Today Indian Army gives befitting reply to the terrorists in their own language," he added.

The Prime Minister said that while the previous Congress government earmarked just Rs 500 crore for the implementation of 'One Rank One Pension', his own-led government has given Rs 70,000 crore to ex-servicemen under the scheme.

"Congress did not listen to our soldiers for four decades. The soldiers who served the country with the courage to sacrifice everything were upset with the attitude of the party. By earmarking only Rs 500 crore, Congress lied to our soldiers about One Rank One Pension," PM Modi said.

OROP means soldiers of the same rank and the same length of service get the same pension, irrespective of their retirement date.

"(But) Modi had guaranteed the implementation of OROP. We implemented it. (And) under the One Rank One Pension scheme for defence forces, Rs 70,000 crore is given to ex-servicemen," PM Modi said.

During his address, he said that ever since BJP's double-engine government has been formed in Madhya Pradesh, the development of the poll-bound state is getting new energy.

The Prime Minister said that before 2014 when Congress was at the Centre, the grand old party used to create obstacles for the development of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

"In the 10-12 years before 2014, BJP was in power here, but, it was Congress led government in Delhi. Then they created obstacles in the development of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, he said that these are the two faces who made Madhya Pradesh a BIMARU (category) state.

"Today such a big election is going on in Madhya Pradesh and Congress people are busy tearing clothes among themselves. These are the same faces who have run the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. If Madhya Pradesh got the status of a BIMARU state, then these are the people (responsible). These are the people who ruined Madhya Pradesh, hence they must be punished," the BJP's star campaigner added.

Madhya Pradesh will poll in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI).

