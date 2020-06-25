Patna (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday named Tariq Anwar as its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council election next month.

On the other hand, BJP had earlier announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | 69 Additional Superintendents of Police Transferred From Their Posts: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Polling to fill nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6 and counting will begin soon after the voting ends, according to the Election Commission.

June 25 has been set as the last date for filing nominations.

Also Read | COVIFOR, Antiviral Drug For COVID-19 by Indian Pharma Company Hetero, Priced at Rs 5,400 Per 100 Mg Vial in India.

The election was slated to be held earlier this year but it had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)