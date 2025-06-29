Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Surender Shourie hit out at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over Kullu flash floods and alleged that the government was insensitive to the concerns of the people, and losses were huge.

"The state government has become insensitive. They have no concern for the problems of the people. Whether they are surviving or dying, the Congress is not bothered. They didn't bother to have a look at the condition of the people. They just left. A cloudburst took place simultaneously in 4 to 5 places. The loss has been huge. Many roads, bridges have washed away. Villages have washed away. This government is so insensitive that they are more concerned about the Dussehra celebrations, which are in October. Many villages have lost connectivity. They are unable to send their produce to the market. Officials should have been guided on how to deal with the disaster. There is no progress in that direction. I would urge the government to provide relief to the people," Shourie said.

The monsoon season has claimed 34 lives and caused widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh, with cumulative damages estimated at Rs 7,119.27 lakh as of June 28, according to a report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department."Between June 20 and June 28, 2025, a total of 34 human lives have been lost due to various rain-related incidents.

Additionally, 74 individuals were injured, and 136 cases of animal deaths have been reported across the state," the SEOC said in its latest cumulative damage statement.

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours disrupted public utilities across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, with 38 roads blocked, 22 power distribution transformers (DTRs) shut down, and six water supply schemes affected, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported on Saturday evening.According to the latest status report compiled by the SEOC at 6 pm on June 28, rainfall-triggered disruptions impacted various subdivisions, especially in Kullu and Mandi districts, though some areas, such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, and Solan, reported no damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts of Himachal Pradesh in the next few hours.IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places. (ANI)

