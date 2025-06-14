New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP on Saturday said the opposition party has become a "fake news factory" after it attacked the Centre for India abstaining from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Accusing the Congress of spreading "half-truths" on the issue, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said India's abstention was not a deviation but a continuation of "past votes" based on "unwavering belief" in dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path forward.

"Congress, before unleashing theatrical outrage, should take a moment to read India's official Explanation of Vote at the UN on June 12," Bhandari wrote on X, posting a screenshot of the purported document.

"The Congress and its intellectually dishonest ecosystem has become nothing but a fake news factory," he charged.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

India was among the 19 nations that abstained, while 12 countries voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour.

Reacting to the development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X, "It is now increasingly evident that our Foreign Policy is in shambles. Perhaps, PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM's repeated blunders and set some accountability."

"Have we abandoned India's consistent stand advocating for a ceasefire, peace, and dialogue in the Middle East and West Asia?" he asked.

Echoing similar sentiments, AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, said India always stood for peace, justice and human dignity and called on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to explain what had changed in the last six months that led India from supporting a ceasefire to abstaining from the vote.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her disappointment at India's stance at the UN, calling it a "tragic reversal" of the country's anti-colonial legacy.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress of spreading "half-truths" and wrote on X, "Our abstention is not a deviation, but a continuation of past votes (A/RES/77/247 & A/RES/79/232), based on our unwavering belief in dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path forward."

India unequivocally condemned the loss of civilian lives and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for the protection of civilians, humanitarian access and the release of remaining hostages, he said.

Bhandari said India also reaffirmed support for a negotiated "Two-State Solution", with Palestine and Israel coexisting peacefully within secure, recognised borders".

"India has consistently provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza, both bilaterally and via the UN," he added.

The BJP also slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of "spreading misinformation" and "casting aspersions" on India's foreign policy.

"Driven by his relentless animosity towards Prime Minister Modi, Jairam Ramesh irresponsibly amplified false claims alleging that Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the US parade," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, flagging a media report about the US invitation to Munir as fake news.

In his eagerness to attack the prime minister, Ramesh not only spread misinformation but also cast aspersions on India's foreign policy, effectively echoing narratives that serve Pakistan's interests, Malviya charged.

"How long will the Congress continue to act against India's diplomatic credibility? It's time they chose the nation over petty politics," the BJP leader said.

Commenting on a media report that Munir was invited to attend the US Army Day celebration, Ramesh had in a post on X on June 11 called it another big diplomatic setback for India.

