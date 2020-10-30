Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Rejecting allegations of a "Congress connection" of the Ballabhgarh murder accused, Haryana party president Kumari Selja accused the BJP of trying to spread "false information" to cover up its failure on the law and order front.

Selja met the family of the victim, Nikita (21), on Thursday evening. A party worker claimed some people blocked her car and used abusive language while she was leaving, following which a police complaint was lodged.

The state party chief dubbed the incident as a "BJP-sponsored" act.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Wednesday claimed that the main accused in the case was related to some state Congress leaders and it was due to pressure from them that the victim's family had withdrawn an earlier complaint against the man.

Selja along with Congress' Haryana affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal met the victim's family.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said the Congress has no connection with the accused.

"Who is saying that? What connection are they talking about? Which Congressman has tried to shield him (accused)?" Selja asked.

Hitting out at the BJP, she said, "They are spreading false information and trying to cover up their own failure on the law and order front. What was their administration doing when this incident took place in broad daylight?"

Replying to a question, Selja said, "In case of such crimes, there is no religion, caste or party. Let the government say if any Congress leader has said that the accused should not be given exemplary punishment."

"This crime took place in broad daylight. Does it not show that the law and order has broken down? There is no fear of law. Crimes against women are on the rise. Does it not indicate the government's failure on the law and order front?" she asked.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was lodged by a Congress worker, alleging that some people blocked Selja's car and used abusive language when she was leaving after meeting the victim's family in Ballabhgarh.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered by the Faridabad police.

A case has been lodged against a councillor and some other people on the basis of the complaint received under various provisions of the law, including those relating to wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, SHO of Mujesar police station Inspector Sri Ram said over the phone.

"We are trying to go through CCTV footage of the incident," he said.

Selja termed the incident a "BJP-sponsored" act.

Later, the victim's father appealed to leaders of all political parties not to indulge in any kind of politics over the death of his daughter.

"I want to appeal to all that they can help me get justice in the case, but don't do any kind of politics. This is my humble appeal to leaders of all parties -- BJP, Congress, AAP and others," he said in a video message.

Nikita was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district's Ballabhgarh on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to the police.

The victim, a B.Com final-year student, had stepped out of college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into the car he had come in, the police had said.

The police have arrested two men -- Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan -- in the case.

The state government has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The victim's family has demanded capital punishment for the main accused.

