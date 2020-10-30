Bihar, October 30: Daraunda is an assembly constituency in Siwan district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in the Daraunda constituency will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Vote counting will happen on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day itself. In 2015, the Daraundha constituency was won by Shyam Bahadur Singh of JD (U), and Jitendra Swami of BJP was the runner-up.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Runnisaidpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date. The voting for the first phase was held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting will be on November 3 which will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. The contesting candidates are Bebi Pandey from Bhartiya Lok Nayak Party, Rama Ganesh Shyam from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party among others.

In 2015 Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

