Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday said that Congress does not have any connection with Welfare Party, which is a political outfit of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

"Why don't you see the statement made by me in Kannur, Kasargode, Kozhikode and Ernakulam? I made it clear that Congress does not have any connection with the Welfare Party. Jammat-e-Islami has no links with Congress," Ramachandran said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs and Farm Loan Waiver.

"Our understanding is with our coalition parties of Kerala. I cannot say anything about the rest of the things," he added.

On being asked about the allegation by Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan that Congress had a discussion with a terrorist group soon after the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the state, Ramachandran said, "Not at all. It is absolutely wrong and misleading. Can you point out a single instance if we had any discussion with any terrorist group? Muraleedharan wants to create problems in the party (Congress). There are enough problems in the BJP-ruled states."

Also Read | ITR Return Date For Individual Taxpayers: Income Tax Return Filing Date For Financial Year 2019-20 Extended Till December 31.

Earlier on Friday, Kerala secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that United Democratic Front (UDF) is attempting to forge a political alliance with Welfare Party, the political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said that Congress that always boasted about its secular values in Kerala is trying to forge an alliance with communal parties for a few votes.

"Jamaat-e- Islami's stand is India's liberation through Islam. The Congress leader MM Hassan who took charge as UDF convenor met the Jamaat-e- Islami's leadership. They are trying to induct the Welfare Party into UDF. Also, it is looking at entering into a poll alliance with SDPI and PFI. Congress is now controlled by Muslim League in Kerala," he said.

Terming the move as "dangerous", CPI(M) state secretary said that it would have far-reaching consequences in Kerala politics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)