Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Congress party of "insulting India's scientific achievements" by questioning the efficacy of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, demanding an apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Joshi condemned Congress leaders for "baselessly doubting the vaccines that saved crores of lives."

"They oppose Modi politically but are now undermining the very scientists who protected India and the world during the pandemic," Joshi said. "This is an insult to our nation's achievements," he added.

Joshi challenged Siddaramaiah to clarify whether the state government links COVID-19 vaccines to recent heart attack cases.

"The CM must apologise to scientists and the public for this irresponsible narrative," he said.

Highlighting India's vaccine milestones, he noted: "Congress ruled for 60 years but didn't develop a single indigenous vaccine. Under Modi, we produced 240 crore doses, vaccinated 120 crore Indians, and supplied vaccines to 150 countries."

Joshi also targeted the Siddaramaiah-led government over infighting, citing MLAs who allegedly exposed "corruption and zero development."

"An anti-Congress wave is brewing within their party," he said, referencing MLAs B.R. Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy's corruption allegations.

Responding to Karnataka's demand for central aid, Joshi stated: "We'll fund development, not corruption. Let them submit a proper plan." (ANI)

