Morena (MP), May 26 (PTI) A local Congress leader was grievously injured after being allegedly attacked by a group of people during his morning walk in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Monday, an official said.

The condition of Rakesh Parmar, a block president of the opposition party, is said to be critical, a police official said.

Police said Parmar was out for a morning walk in the New Housing Board Colony located within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station area when 4-5 persons allegedly hit him with sticks.

“He suffered a serious head injury, while the miscreants escaped,” the official said.

Morena's Civil Lines police station in-charge Darshan Shukla said, “The attackers have been identified from the footage of CCTV cameras in the area. Parmar had an enmity with the attackers.”

A case has been registered against four to five persons, and efforts are being made to nab them, he said.

Doctors at the district hospital, where Parmar is admitted, said he is in a critical condition.

During the day, Congress leaders staged a demonstration demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the police must ensure strict action against the culprits. The reasons for the enmity should also be disclosed immediately, he said on X.

“Due to a weak Home Minister, the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh is becoming increasingly dangerous. Criminals are acting with impunity under the protection of those in power. The situation in the Gwalior-Chambal region is particularly dire,” he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav holds the home portfolio.

