New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday extended her heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Mesha Sankranti, Bisu Parba, Mesadi and Puthandu.

Taking to social media, X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to all for a vibrant Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Mesha Sankranti, Bisu Parba, Mesadi and Puthandu!"

"May these festivals fill every heart with joy, love, and abundant blessings," the post reads.

The people of Assam are gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, with great joy and enthusiasm. Rongali Bihu is the biggest and most important festival in Assam, marking the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring.

Shops are adorned with traditional items like food, Gamosas, Bihu clothes, dhools, pepa, and Assamese Japis.

People across the state observed the first day of Rongali Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, with traditional rituals and devotion. This day is especially dedicated to livestock, where cows and bulls are washed, decorated, and worshipped as a mark of respect.

Rongali Bihu marks the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.' The week-long celebration begins with Goru Bihu and includes music, dance, traditional food, and visits to relatives, reflecting the rich culture and spirit of unity in Assam.

On the first day of Rongali Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, cattle are washed and smeared with a paste made of fresh turmeric, black lentils, and other ingredients.

And people sing traditional songs to the animals, like, "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru" - which translates to, "Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow year by year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you will become a large, strong cow." (ANI)

