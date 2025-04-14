Bohag Bihu, also popularly known as Rongali Bihu, is the Assamese New Year, celebrated with great fanfare and grandeur. It is one of the most vibrant festivals of Assam, which marks the beginning of the agricultural season. Bohag Bihu falls in mid-April, usually starting on April 14th or 15th, around the same time as Pana Sankranti, Baisakhi, and other regional new year days like Baisakhi in Punjab and Vishu in Kerala. This year, Bohag Bihu 2025 starts on April 14 and will last till April 20. Bohag Bihu Wishes and Rongali Bihu Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Rongali Utsav is a festival organised in Guwahati every year to mark the occasion. The annual festival showcases the tribal culture of Assam and the state’s legacy to the world. In Assam, locally, the onset of 'Bohag' marks the start of Rongali Bihu. The three primary types of Bihu are Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. In this article, let’s know more about the Bohag Bihu 2025 date, Bohag Bihu 2025 timings, celebrations related to Assamese New Year and more. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Bohag Bihu 2025 Date

Bohag Bihu 2025 starts on April 14 and will last till April 20

Bohag Bihu Significance

Bohag Bihu is the traditional ethnic festival celebrated in the Northeastern Indian state of Assam, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year. The festival is of mostly aboriginal origin comprising Tibeto-Burman and Tai elements and signifies the time of harvest.

Bohag Bihu is both a cultural and agrarian festival, deeply rooted in Assam’s rural life, which unites the different native communities of Assam regardless of their backgrounds. It celebrates spring, harvest, and new beginnings and marks the start of the month Bohag, the first month of the Assamese calendar. Happy Bohag Bihu 2025 to all!

