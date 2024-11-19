New Delhi, November 19: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences on the tragic accident that took place in Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday morning after a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees from Sabarimala Temple overturned near Thirunelli in Wayanad in Kerala.

Taking to her Facebook account, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a heartfelt post stating, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate bus accident in Wayanad involving Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka. My thoughts are with the injured and their families during this difficult time. Wishing all those affected a speedy recovery." According to the police, the bus which was carrying a total of 45 people, including two children was on its way back to Hunsur in Mysore after they visited the Sabarimala temple when the incident occurred. The mishap took place around 6 am. Wayanad Road Accident: 27 Passengers Injured As Bus Carrying Sabrimala Devotees From Karnataka Overturns in Kerala.

The authorities reported that 27 people sustained injuries and the injured were immediately admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad. The authorities further stated that the condition of the injured passengers was not serious. The accident occurred during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, which began on November 15, marking the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's message of support has resonated with those affected and their families. Meanwhile, Kerala's Sabarimala temple welcomed devotees on Friday afternoon, marking the start of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The outgoing Melsanthi (head priest) PN Mahesh Namboothiri opened the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Kerala Road Accident: 2-Year-Old Girl Suffocates to Death on Mother’s Lap After Airbag Deploys During Collision With Tanker Lorry in Malappuram.

The newly appointed Melsanthis S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Vasudevan Namboothiri will officially assume their roles at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple. Notably, in October, Kerala's Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan clarified the government's decision in response to the opposition's demand to reinstate spot bookings for the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Vasavan explained that the state government had opted for an online booking system to regulate the number of pilgrims and ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience. This year, the government will rely on the virtual queue booking system to ensure safety and a better experience for all pilgrims. The Minister then assured that necessary infrastructure and crowd management measures would be in place to handle the flow of pilgrims.

