Guatemala City, Febuary 10: At least 51 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital, said Hector Flores, who was helping coordinate the municipal government's response. Firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 metres) into a sewage-polluted stream. It landed upside down and half-submerged. The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Oscar Sanchez said children were among the victims. President Bernardo Arevalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.