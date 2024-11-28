New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

She took the oath as a Member of Parliament while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, for the oath ceremony of Priyanka Gandhi, her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra, the son and daughter of Priyanka and Robert Vadra, also arrived at the Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election, describing it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.

"My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves," she said on X.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan also took the oath as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

The by-elections were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut. (ANI)

