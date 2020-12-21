Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday expressed grief at the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora and said the party has lost its guardian.

Vora died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

He was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

"Babuji shri Motilal Vora ji's death is like the passing away of a guardian not only for the state but for the entire Congress family. Starting from grassroot politics, he rose to the national level and created a distinct identity for himself. He remained a dedicated Congressman his entire life. His place can never be filled," Baghel said.

"Babuji was one of the persons from whom I have learned politics. He was a 'path pradarshak' (source of inspiration) for Congress workers from the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh to the present Chhattisgarh," he added.

Vora hailed from Durg district of Chhattisgarh, and was elected as corporator there for the first time in 1968 and then became MLA in 1972. He also served as chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh twice.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik of BJP termed Vora's death as an "irreparable loss".

"The death of Motilal Voraji, a former Chief Minister, former Governor and former Union Minister, is an irreparable loss for all of us. He will always be remembered as a skilled administrator, journalist and a political worker," Kauhisk tweeted.

Vora had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once.

