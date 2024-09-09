New Delhi, September 9: Congress released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Sunday. According to a statement from the party issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal, the party has decided to field Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Paramvir Singh from Tohana.

Anirudh Chaudhary will contest from Tosham, Balram Dangi from Meham, Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram. Meanwhile, wrestler and Congress leader, Vinesh Phogat, on Sunday exuded confidence in winning the Julana seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections and said that nothing can be bigger than being a winner in people's eyes. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates List for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Bhupender Singh Hooda To Contest From Garhi, Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana, Check Names Here.

"It feels good, people are very excited, the responsibility we have been given, the Congress party has sent us here as candidates, so people are giving us love and supporting us. Our people will make me win, and I am a winner in their eyes, so nothing can be bigger than this," Vinesh told reporters. Vinesh, along with wrestler Bajrang Punia, joined Congress on Friday, just one month ahead of the polls in the state.

In another development, in a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polls, Aditya Chautala resigned from the party and joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). INLD also announced Aditya Chautala as its candidate from the Dabwali assembly constituency. Party supremo Om Prakash Chautala gave the ticket to Aditya. Aditya Chautala, is also the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal. AAP Has Finalised Seat-Sharing With Congress for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, To Contest 5 Seats, Say Sources.

After joining INLD, Aditya said that he has worked hard for the BJP for 10 years but still attempts were made to "derail" him. "I also worked for the people; despite this, the party cheated me. My name is not on the list of tickets issued, and an attempt was made to derail me. I gave so many years to the party, people expected that I would contest and win the elections," he told reporters.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8. In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats, and Congress won 30 seats.

