New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved a Notice of Motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the house.

The notice of motion reads, "That this House adjourns to discuss the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."

In a notice, Chowdhury also mentioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, saying that if his claims are "true," it would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement.

The notice reads, "The matter becomes even more serious in light of former US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements-made 24 times so far, most recently on July 19-claiming that he personally mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and used trade leverage to end hostilities."

"Such assertions, if true, would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement, which prohibits third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. The people of India deserve to know whether the Shimla agreement remains in place or not," it added.

The Congress MP demanded accountability from the government on "intelligence and security failure" in Pahalgam and Trump's claims.

The notice says, "The House must be informed of the extent of the intelligence and security failure in Pahalgam, and the government must clarify its position on Mr. Trump's claims and the foreign policy choices it has made."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today on a stormy note with Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre on several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

The opposition is also likely to corner the government on United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike on terror camps in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Earlier, the Opposition had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The INDIA bloc will demand justice for the victims and question the government's handling of the attack.

The monsoon session will continue on August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

