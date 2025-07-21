New Delhi, July 21: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday regarding the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, stating that major routes in the national capital will remain closed from July 21 to 23. In the advisory, the police stated that the GT Road, from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, and the GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will remain closed during this period.

Sharing a traffic advisory on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Due to Kanwar Yatri arrangements, the following roads will be closed from July 21, 2025, 8:00 AM to July 23, 2025, 8:00 AM: 1. GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara 2. Seemapuri to Apsara Border 3. Anand Vihar to Apsara Border 4. GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass 5. Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) 6. Traffic from Pusta Road to Shastri Park." Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra’s Final Leg.

Suggesting alternative routes, the traffic police added, "For traffic from Seemapuri to Apsara Border, use the underpass towards Road No. 56. - For traffic from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, use the underpass towards Seemapuri. - For traffic on GT Road to Vivek Vihar, use the Apsara Border route and then Road No. 56. - For traffic on Swami Dayanand Marg, use Vikas Marg or NH-9. - For traffic on Pusta Road, use NH-9 or Ring Road."

"Precautions Please plan your route accordingly and follow traffic guidelines to ensure a smooth journey," the X post read. As per another advisory by Delhi Traffic Police, GT Road from Keshav Chowk Roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT (left carriageway) will remain closed from 8 AM on July 21 to 8 AM on July 23. Sharing an X post, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Due to Kanwar Yatra Route arrangement, the following roads shall remain closed from 8 AM on 21.07.25 to 8 AM on 23.07.25. 1. G.T. Road from Keshav Chowk Roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT (left carriageway)."

"Alternative Routes - For traffic from SDN Marg towards ISBT, Keshav Chowk underpass may be used towards Moujpur or take U - turn from Shyam Chowk towards Swami Dayanand Marg, Vikas Marg or Master Plan Road for ISBT. For traffic from Seelampur, T- Point, Road No 66 may be used towards Wazirabad Road. For Traffic from Dharampura T-Point, traffic may take Road No. 66 up to Wazirabad Road or Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg," the X post added. Kanwar Yatra Enters Final Stage in Haridwar; Devotees' Footfall Expected to Cross 3 Crore Mark.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, "For Traffic from Old Iron Bridge towards GT road, Pusta road towards Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar may be taken. For Traffic from Shastri Park Pusta Road, GT Road from Shastri Park to Road No. 66 or up to Keshav Chowk Underpass towards Vikas Marg may be taken. Traffic shall be controlled towards GT road from Khajoori Chowk and diverted on Wazirabad road for ISBT." The officials urged the public to follow the guidelines.

"Precautions: Please plan your route accordingly, follow traffic guidelines to ensure a smooth journey," the X post read. The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

