Belagavi, July 21: Two sudden deaths reported on the same day have left Karnataka in shock. In separate incidents, a young yoga instructor in Chikkodi and a government school teacher in Chintamani collapsed and died of heart attacks. Both individuals had shown no prior signs of illness, intensifying concerns over sudden cardiac fatalities. The unexpected deaths have triggered grief and alarm across their respective communities. Sudden Death in Karnataka: Groom Dies 15 Minutes After Marriage Due to Heart Attack in Bagalkot (Disturbing Video).

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the first incident occurred in Chikkodi, where Arathi Dileep Jogale, a yoga instructor, suddenly collapsed. Despite being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead due to a heart attack. Arathi had trained at the Maharshi Yoga Health Foundation and was actively teaching yoga to school students in the area. Her death has deeply shaken the community, especially given her young age and healthy lifestyle. She is survived by her parents, two brothers, and a sister. Sudden Deaths in Hassan Spark Panic in Karnataka: Heart Attack Fears Drive Thousands to Mysuru’s Jayadeva Hospital for Emergency Cardiac Check-Ups (Watch Video).

The second incident was reported from Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, where a 48-year-old government school teacher collapsed inside a classroom. As per Deccan Herald, the teacher was actively engaged in his duties when the fatal incident occurred. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, the teacher could not be revived.

