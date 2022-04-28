Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): A day after the Kerala government decided to send a two-member team led by Chief Secretary VP Joy to Gujarat for three days to study the dashboard system for e-governance, Kerala opposition leader of the State Legislature VD Satheesan slammed the state government's move and questioned their association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan believes that good governance is happening in BJP-ruled-State of Gujarat. Vijayan has now sent his Chief Secretary to study about the model of good governance there. Will he go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and learn about good governance from him?," said Congress leader Satheesan to reporters.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds India Launch Tonight; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The Congress leader added, "This is a very weird attitude of the government. On one hand, the CPM-led Kerala government opposes BJP and its policies in broad daylight and during the night-time, they are friends with the BJP. By creating a relationship between the Gujarat government and the Kerala government, the Kerala government is showcasing its association with the BJP and Sangh parivaar."

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran also opposed this move taken by the CPM government in the state.

Also Read | Raisina Dialogue 2022: India’s Social Media Norms Won’t Change With Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said to reporters, "CPM's main enemy is the Congress party and they want to destroy the Congress party. CPM has opened its way in favour of the BJP by telling that they are not ready for an alliance with Congress in any possible way. Destroying Congress' role in Kerala is the need of BJP and CPM."

On Monday, the Kerala government decided to send a two-member team led by Chief Secretary VP Joy to Gujarat for three days to study the dashboard system for e-governance. Kerala is studying the dashboard system started in 2019 when Vijay Rupani was the Gujarat chief minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)