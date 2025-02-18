Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Congress staged a walkout during Governor Gurmit Singh's address in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday, alleging that the government kept the Budget session short so that the opposition does not get time to "raise issues of public interest".

As soon as proceedings of the first day of the Budget session began with the governor's address, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, stood up and started raising slogans against the state government. Despite the disruption, Governor Singh continued his address and finished it.

Amid the uproar, Arya said the voice of the opposition was being suppressed. He said apart from the Governor's address and a discussion on it, the state budget will also be presented in the session, leaving no time for the opposition to raise issues of public interest.

Giving a list of such issues, Arya claimed there was "an atmosphere of anarchy" in the state and corruption was at its peak, and smart prepaid electricity metres were being imposed on the people who were angry about it.

After some time, Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

The Business Advisory Committee of the House has decided business till February 20 when the state budget will be presented.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)