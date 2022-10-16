Ballari, October 16: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Sunday claimed that the Congress would win more than 150 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections next year. While addressing a press conference in Mokha, Bellari, the Congress leader said "We will touch 150+ seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections without anyone's support. 100 per cent, the people will give a clear mandate of 150 seats," Shivakumar said

While talking about the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress leader said that we are walking to bring "hearts" together. "Our people are suffering economically, the youngsters are suffering without jobs. The kids, farmers, and women are all meeting us. They are coming to Rahul Gandhi and telling about their grievances. We are walking to bring hearts together," he said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says ‘We Will Win Hands Down in the State’.

"People are supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is a clear indication that people have decided to vote for us and the BJP government will be thrown away," he further said. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Padyatra Energises Congress Workers in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Congress chief said that they will try to leave tomorrow for the Congress Presidential polls. He said that some of our leaders will vote here and others will vote in Bengaluru, he said.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the BJP and accused them of "copying" Congress' campaign. "BJP also started the Jana Spandana (public response) Yatra, but they never had any 'spandana' with the people. They are waking up now. After our campaign, they are also copying after our programs," he said.

Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are up against each other in the race for the post of Congress President.

With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The voting will take place on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7 aiming to cover a distance of 3,500 km, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the next year by covering 25 km every day.

Currently, the Yatra is in its Karnataka leg and has covered more than 1000 kilometres so far. According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

