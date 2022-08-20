Amethi (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Floral tributes were paid to former prime minister and MP from Amethi, Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary by Congress workers on Saturday.

"In a programme organised at the central office of the party at Gauriganj, Congressmen paid tributes to the great leader who worked on taking the nation on the path of information technology and helped in bringing about computer revolution," a Congress spokesman said.

Also Read | Bugs in Google Chrome for Desktop, Warns India’s Cyber Agency.

Party workers highlighted the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi in different walks of life at the programme, he said.

Earlier in the day, young Congress activists took out a motorcycle rally from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in Amethi to the party's central office at Gauriganj.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: 16 Dead, 8 Missing After Flash Floods, Landslides Hit Several Parts Of State.

Similar programmes were also organised by party activists at all block headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)