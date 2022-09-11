New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) NCP leader P C Chacko on Saturday said the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not produce any results in the Indian political scene and the party has embarked on the cross-country march only to prove that it is "not dead".

Chacko asserted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the only person who can unite opposition parties. This was evident as 21 political parties had proposed his name as a candidate for the presidential election, he said.

Chacko's remarks come at a time when the NCP has given a call for Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the extended working committee meeting of the NCP, Chacko said the Congress has embarked on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to revive its fortunes after losing two successive Lok Sabha elections and a series of assembly polls.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not going to produce any results in the Indian political scene. What we need is a united Opposition," Chacko told PTI when contacted for clarification on his remarks at the NCP meeting.

"The exercise the Congress is indulging in in the name of Bharat Jodo is only to show that it is not dead... that it is still alive," the former Lok Sabha member said.

Chacko said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be the last chance for the Opposition to save democracy.

"If we miss the last bus, we cannot think of democracy surviving in India," said Chacko, who was once a close aide of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and quit the party last year.

Gandhi on Thursday embarked on the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to revive the Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections.

