Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes.

TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Team News

The build-up to the match has been dominated by reports that Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the encounter. The 41-year-old reportedly remains sidelined amid ongoing discussions regarding league investment and internal squad matters. In his absence, Jorge Jesus is expected to lean on Sadio Mane and Joao Felix to lead the attack.

Al-Ittihad enter the match in a transitional phase under manager Sergio Conceicao. The club recently saw the departures of high-profile stars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, leaving the visitors to rely on the creative output of Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar as they attempt to climb from sixth place.