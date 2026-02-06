Al-Nassr are set to host Al-Ittihad on 6 February 2026, in a high-stakes Saudi Clasico at Al-Awwal Park. The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture carries significant weight for the hosts, who sit second in the table and aim to close the gap on league leaders Al-Hilal. For Al-Ittihad, the match represents a chance to find stability following a turbulent winter transfer window. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Kick-off Time and Venue
The match is scheduled to take place on 6 February.
-
Venue: Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh
-
Time: 11:00 PM IST.
How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming and Telecast in India
Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live:
-
Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
-
Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes.
-
TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Team News
The build-up to the match has been dominated by reports that Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the encounter. The 41-year-old reportedly remains sidelined amid ongoing discussions regarding league investment and internal squad matters. In his absence, Jorge Jesus is expected to lean on Sadio Mane and Joao Felix to lead the attack.
Al-Ittihad enter the match in a transitional phase under manager Sergio Conceicao. The club recently saw the departures of high-profile stars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, leaving the visitors to rely on the creative output of Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar as they attempt to climb from sixth place.
-
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).