Kolkata, February 5: Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate in a court in connection with the harassment incident in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district last month. Initially, Mimi had only accused the main accused, Tanay Shastri, of harassment in the incident.

During the investigation of the case, Tanay and his two associates allegedly got into a scuffle with the police, obstructing the investigation process. Tanay was arrested on charges of obstructing the investigation. It is now being learnt that an additional charge of physical assault has also been brought against him. Mimi Chakraborty Files Police Complaint Alleging Public Harassment at Cultural Event in Bongaon.

Mimi Chakraborty Records Statement in Harassment Case Probe

#WATCH | Bongaon, West Bengal: Actor and Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty says, "I had to give my statement before the judge today. My fight has been for the truth. Whatever has been said about me on social media has greatly damaged my image... I will continue to fight and support… pic.twitter.com/qK94aCcQ6R — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

According to sources, an additional charge of physical assault was filed against Tanay Shastri on Wednesday. It is learnt that Mimi Chakraborty’s confidential statement is being taken in connection with this new charge.

On the other hand, Chakraborty told a section of the media on Thursday, “Every investigation has a specific process. This statement is given according to that investigation. My fight was against falsehood. That fight will continue.” The accused, Tanay, has been claiming from the beginning that he did not disrespect Chakraborty in any way at the Bongaon event. Urvashi Rautela, Ex-Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty Summoned by ED in Illegal Online Betting App 1xBet Case.

In this regard, the actress said, “Everyone at the club that day behaved very politely with me. Everyone except Tanay Shastri behaved very well. My complaint is against that person. Even after I left, there were more performances that night.” The incident took place on the night of January 25.

That day, actress Mimi Chakraborty went to perform at a stage show in the Nayagopalganj area of Bongaon. She alleged that during the performance, Tanay Shastri rudely asked her to leave the stage as she arrived late at the event. She later filed a written complaint via email at the local police station.

According to police sources, based on Mimi’s complaint, the police went to Tanay’s house for investigation. The police alleged that they were obstructed in their work at that time. Tanay and his two associates were arrested that day on charges of obstructing government work.

