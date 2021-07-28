New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A consignment of 'Raja Mircha' or king chilli from Nagaland was exported to London on Wednesday, the commerce ministry said.

The consignment was sourced from Tening, part of Peren district, Nagaland.

"The chilli from Nagaland is also referred to as Bhoot Jolokia and Ghost pepper. It got GI (Geographical Indications) certification in 2008," it said.

Nagaland's king chilli has been considered as the world's hottest chilli and is constantly in the top five in the list of the world's hottest chillies based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)