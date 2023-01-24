Sultanpur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A police constable posted at the district jail here was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by unidentified assailants, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Girish Singh (25), posted at the district jail in Kotwali Nagar, allegedly had an alteraction with the accused, who attacked him with iron rods just outside the prison, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

Also Read | Lucknow: Woman Lodges Complaint Against Husband for Hiding His Marital Status, Father-in-Law of Sexual Misconduct.

Jail staff rushed him to the district hospital where he got stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment, Srivastava said.

A search is on to nab the attackers, the police official added.

Also Read | Bad News for Mumbaikars! Electricity Bill Likely to Rise as BEST Plans Up to 18% Hike in Power Tariff in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)